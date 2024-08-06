Mount Etna eruption disrupts flights at Catania international airport

Travel to and from Sicily has been significantly disrupted following a volcanic eruption from Mount Etna, affecting Catania International Airport. The eruption has led to delays, cancellations, and diversions of flights due to poor visibility caused by billowing smoke. The airport, situated on the east coast of Sicily at the foot of Europe's most active volcano, has seen several flights canceled and others rerouted to alternative airports on the island, including Palermo and Comiso.

Passengers are advised to check their airline’s apps, websites, or social media channels for the latest updates on their flights. While some arrivals and departures have been diverted, the restrictions on flight arrivals have been lifted.

The airport has resumed operations, though passengers may still experience delays. The departure boards at Catania show up to three-hour delays, with five domestic flights and two international flights to Warsaw and Copenhagen canceled.

The eruption has also covered nearby towns in black volcanic ash, impacting local traffic and daily life. Mount Etna, standing at 3,324 meters (10,905 feet), has erupted multiple times in recent decades, with the latest event causing substantial ash plumes reaching up to 4.5 kilometers into the sky. The eruption has brought attention to other volcanic activity in Italy, including a red warning for Mount Stromboli, known for its continuous activity.

Catania airport is a key gateway for international tourists visiting Sicily, and while it has gradually reopened, travelers should remain vigilant for further disruptions. The volcanic activity underscores the challenges faced by regions near active volcanoes and the importance of staying informed during such events.

Lava, steam, and ashes spew from a crater of Mount Etna early on August 4, 2024, disrupting travel at Sicily's Catania International Airport. Photo by Giuseppe Distefano / Etna Walk / AFP.

(Sources: Agence France-Presse; Ruth Wright, Euronews)