(August 6 2024)………On August 6, 2024, children play street games as an MMDA LED truck passes by NIA Road in Quezon City, carrying a congratulatory message for two-time Olympic gold medalist Carlos Yulo. Sports advocates emphasized the importance of community parks and playgrounds for children to play, as well as grassroots sports initiatives, after Carlos Yulo, who trained at a community park in Manila, won two gold medals in the 2024 Paris Olympics……….Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR