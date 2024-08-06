Meralco COO named Phl’s Outstanding Electrical Engineer of the Year

Manila Electric Company (Meralco) executive vice president and chief operating officer Ronnie L. Aperocho was named by the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) as one of the country’s Outstanding Professionals of the Year in recognition of his distinguished contribution to the field of electrical engineering.

As Outstanding Electrical Engineer of the Year, Aperocho was cited by the PRC for his exemplary service as a top executive of Meralco, the largest electric power distribution company and the largest private sector utility in the Philippines.

He was also hailed as the chairman of the Technical Committee of the Association of Electricity Supply Industry of East Asia and Western Pacific from 2022 to 2023 through which he championed service excellence, digital transformation, professional dialogue, and synergies, among electrical engineers.

Outstanding

The Outstanding Professional of the Year Award is the highest recognition bestowed by the PRC to professionals who demonstrate competence, integrity, and excellence in their respective professions.

Besides running the day-to-day operations of the country’s largest power distribution utility, Aperocho also serves as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Clark Electric Distribution Corporation and Comstech Integration Alliance Incorporated; and is a member of the Board of Directors of Meralco Industrial Engineering Services Corporation, Meralco Energy Incorporated, Aclara Meters Philippines Incorporated, and Shin Clark Power Corporation.

In addition, he is also a part of the Board of Trustees of the Meralco Power Academy, One Meralco Foundation, and the Philippine Disaster Resilience Foundation.

Testaments

“As a member of prestigious organizations, his leadership and initiatives, and dedication are testaments of his outstanding career,” the PRC said during the awards ceremony held on 2 August 2024.

Aperocho holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from Mindanao State University and topped the October 1991 Electrical Engineering Board Exams.

He is a licensed Professional Electrical Engineer and ASEAN Chartered Professional Engineer.

He obtained his Master’s Degree in Business Administration from J.L. Kellogg School of Management of Northwestern University/The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology.