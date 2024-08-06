Meralco, Ayala Land strengthen partnership with enhanced infra support

During a strategic business review session, Manila Electric Company (Meralco) reaffirmed its dedication to delivering high-quality, safe, reliable, and sustainable services to Ayala Land, Inc. (ALI). The power distributor has outlined plans to enhance infrastructure support for Ayala Land’s forthcoming projects, including the construction of new substations at various Ayala Land developments, notably for Circuit Makati and Parklinks Estate, which are positioned near Quezon City and Pasig City.

This initiative strengthens the robust partnership between Meralco and Ayala Land, both of which aim to support Philippine economic growth.

Ayala Land President and Chief Executive Officer Anna Ma. Margarita B. Dy stated, “In Ayala Land, we are very fortunate that we are able to sell the product on the strength of the brand. The truth is, that promise comes with a lot of responsibility and for us to be able to carry this out, we need partners. I cannot overemphasize the importance of Meralco to our commitments to our customers - whether these are communities that are starting or communities that are already thriving.”

Meralco Senior Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer Ferdinand O. Geluz remarked, “Meralco’s long-standing collaboration with Ayala Land resulted in many successful endeavors over the years. With the upcoming projects involving the construction of substations, Ayala Land will enable us to fulfill our commitment in helping our communities grow by providing reliable and adequate electric service to more customers.”

Currently, Meralco operates six substations serving Ayala Land estates. The real estate developer consistently allocates substation lots for its projects, allowing Meralco to energize them efficiently and promptly. This effort is in line with the current administration’s priorities under its socio-economic agenda, particularly focusing on energy security and infrastructure development.

Meralco Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Ronnie L. Aperocho concluded, “We, at Meralco, keep our lines of communication open with our enterprise partners such as Ayala Land. This enables continuous improvement and innovation in empowering not only our commercial customers but also businesses that support communities and power our economy.”