Mendoza vows to expand E-Patrol Services for all LTO transactions

Land Transportation Office (LTO) Chief Assistant Secretary Atty. Vigor D. Mendoza II announced on Tuesday that the agency is finalizing the strategic deployment of the E-Patrol Services based on data indicating where they are most needed.

“This is part of our initiative to make all LTO services more accessible to the community. Through our E-Patrol Services, people even in far-flung areas can conveniently access important LTO services,” Mendoza said. “This is also part of our goal of promoting road safety involving over 20 million vehicles in the country.”

Services offered under the E-Patrol scheme include driver’s license renewal and motor vehicle registration renewal.

Mendoza explained that the deployment aligns with Department of Transportation Secretary Jaime J. Bautista's directive to facilitate hassle-free transactions with the government.

“We expand our E-Patrol Services para kung puwede ay hindi na pumunta ang ating mga kababayan sa mga LTO District Offices. Gusto natin na maging komportable ang lahat para sa kanila dahil ito naman ang bilin ng ating Pangulo under the Bagong Pilipinas,” Mendoza said.

“Instead of going to LTO offices, ang LTO na ang pupunta sa mga barangay upang magbigay ng serbisyo sa ating mga kababayan lalo na sa mga malalayong lugar,” he added.

Mendoza noted that the program ensures comfortable and fast LTO services and helps people living far from LTO offices save time and energy in transactions like renewing driver’s licenses or motor vehicle registrations.

He stated that all Regional Directors and District Office heads have already rolled out the program and that the E-Patrol Services will be deployed as frequently as possible across the country in the coming weeks.