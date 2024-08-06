Comelec okays misrepresentation complaint vs Alice Guo

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Tuesday directed its law department to file a misrepresentation complaint against suspended Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo.

Based on a memorandum, the full commission adopted the poll body’s law department’s recommendation to pursue an action against Guo for violating the Omnibus Election Code, specifically the provision on certificates of candidacy (CoC).

“The violation was discovered by our law department and the en banc agreed,” Comelec chairperson George Garcia said in Filipino in an ambush interview.

According to Garcia, the fact-finding investigation revealed that Guo falsely claimed in her CoC last October that she was a Filipino citizen eligible to run for mayor.

Guo indicated in the CoC that she was a Filipino born in Tarlac, Tarlac on 16 July 1986.

However, her fingerprints matched that on the alien fingerprint card of a Guo Hua Ping who was a Chinese citizen born in Fujian, China on 31 August 1990.