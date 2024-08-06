Comelec approves misrepresentation complaint vs. Alice Guo

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Tuesday has directed its Law Department to file a misrepresentation complaint against suspended Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo.

According to a memorandum, the full commission adopted the recommendation of the Law Department to take action against Guo for violating the Omnibus Election Code, specifically the provision on certificates of candidacy (COC).

“Ang violation po ay nadiskubre ng Law Department at sumang-ayon ang En Banc (The violation was discovered by our Law Department and our En Banc agreed),” Comelec Chairperson George Garcia said in an ambush interview.

Garcia stated that the fact-finding investigation revealed that Guo falsely claimed in her COC last October to be a Filipino citizen eligible to run for mayor.

Guo indicated in her COC that she is a Filipino born in Tarlac, Tarlac on 16 July 1986. However, the alien fingerprint card of Guo Hua Ping shows that she is Chinese, born in Fujian, China on 31 Aug. 1990.

Garcia also mentioned that the Commission may file an election-related offense case against Guo following findings that she and Chinese passport holder Guo Hua Ping have matching fingerprints.