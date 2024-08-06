CEB restores international flights, adds domestic routes from Davao

As part of its network expansion, budget airline Cebu Pacific (CEB) restored international flights and launched additional domestic routes from Davao to make travel more efficient for the growing Mindanaoan market.

The Gokongwei-led firm said it will start operating direct thrice-a-week flights between Davao and Bangkok-Don Mueang on 28 October.

Additionally, the airline will also launch daily flights from Davao to Caticlan and Puerto Princesa on 27 October, while thrice weekly flights to and from Tacloban will start on 29 October.

“We are excited to restore international flights and operate additional domestic routes from our hub in Mindanao,” said Xander Lao, CEB president and chief commercial officer.

Extensive network

“Through Cebu Pacific’s extensive network and value-for-money fares, more travelers from Davao will now be able to discover what the Philippines and the rest of the world has to offer,” he added.

Passengers from Davao can now easily explore Bangkok’s streets and nightlife, go shopping in their markets, and learn more about Thailand’s rich cultural heritage.

Travelers can taste authentic Thai cuisine such as Pad Thai and Tom Yum Goong, or visit famous tourist attractions like the Grand Palace, Wat Arun and Floating Market.