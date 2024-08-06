Bong Go champions TESDA graduates in Marikina City, emphasizes importance of technical education

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go reinforced his commitment to enhancing job opportunities for Filipinos by supporting graduates of the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) program in Marikina City. During a ceremony on Saturday, August 3, where allowances and training certificates were distributed, Go praised the role of technical education in developing a skilled and competitive workforce.

In a video message, Go declared, "Empowering our youth through skills development is vital for achieving sustainable and economic growth. These programs represent not just tools but investments in your future."

His advocacy extends beyond support for current TESDA students; Go is also the principal author of Senate Bill No. (SBN) 2115, which aims to institutionalize Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) and livelihood programs for rehabilitated drug dependents. The bill focuses on equipping these individuals with competitive skills to improve their employment and entrepreneurial prospects.

Go emphasized the transformative power of TESDA programs, stating, "TESDA is instrumental in honing the skills of our fellow Filipinos, providing them with the tools they need to seize livelihood opportunities." He added, "It is through programs like these that we can uplift our communities and drive economic progress."

In addition to his legislative efforts, Go’s Malasakit Team distributed essential supplies such as food packs, snacks, vitamins, masks, shirts, basketballs, and volleyballs to the 143 students at Asiantouch International Training Institute. Select recipients also received shoes and a mobile phone.

As Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health, Go encouraged the students to utilize the services of the nearby Malasakit Center at the Amang Rodriguez Memorial Medical Center for their medical needs.

Malasakit Centers, a program institutionalized by Republic Act No. 11463, aim to reduce hospital costs for impoverished patients. Go, a key advocate for this initiative, emphasized the ongoing support available through the 166 operational centers nationwide, which have assisted around ten million Filipinos.

"Ilapit natin ang serbisyo ng gobyerno sa mga nangangailangan nito. Patuloy akong magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo ‘yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo ‘yan kay Allah," Go concluded.