Action figures in breathing porcelain

A porcelain Batman is every bit the Dark Knight. At Lladro in Rustan’s, Makati City, the savior of Gotham is perched on a gargoyle, frozen in an iconic moment, poised to take flight.
In matte porcelain glazed with black and gold, the familiar ensemble is ruffled by the wind, capturing the animated Batman energy that flows freely beneath his cape.
It’s a level of texture and life in handcrafted figurines never seen before, except by Lladro, whose pieces are accurate, warts-and-all reproductions, almost like an abode for the spirits of their subjects.
The DC Comics character replica, of which only 500 units were released worldwide, is part of Spanish high porcelain’s venture into contemporary designs. The latest limited-edition pieces include pompous action figures, such as Star Wars’ Stormtrooper and, most recently, “The Guest.”
Handcrafted in fine porcelain, the imperial warriors from the Star Wars saga are depicted in minute detail, in black and grey, on a base marked with its edition number. This piece is part of a limited edition of 1138.
The number 1138 refers to George Lucas’ first feature film, THX 1138. It is subtly incorporated into various elements of the Star Wars films and media as a nod to Lucas’ early career and contributions to sci-fi cinema.
Since its inception 10 years ago by the acclaimed designer Jaime Hayon, The Guest has served as a blank canvas for notable artists to convey a variety of stories. This convergence of designs and ideas has become an enduring symbol of the 21st century.
Batman, a creation by sculptor Eva Cuerva, is part of this collection. Cuerva is also known for her work on other pieces from the Star Wars by Lladró collection, such as Amidala and Ahsoka Tano.
World-famous for crafting fine porcelain, Lladró’s sculptors and artisans use traditional methods along with a distinctive color scheme and finishing touches to create each piece with the utmost precision and originality.
Products made in collaboration with well-known modern artists and designers showcase the brand’s ongoing development of its creative language and its application of porcelain to everyday life.