Action figures in breathing porcelain

A porcelain Batman is every bit the Dark Knight. At Lladro in Rustan’s, Makati City, the savior of Gotham is perched on a gargoyle, frozen in an iconic moment, poised to take flight.

In matte porcelain glazed with black and gold, the familiar ensemble is ruffled by the wind, capturing the animated Batman energy that flows freely beneath his cape.

It’s a level of texture and life in handcrafted figurines never seen before, except by Lladro, whose pieces are accurate, warts-and-all reproductions, almost like an abode for the spirits of their subjects.