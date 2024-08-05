Quiboloy's 'blatant disregard' of the law poses 'formidable challenge' to police —PNP chief

Kingdom of Jesus Christ leader Pastor Apollo Quiboloy’s “blatant disregard” of the country’s judicial process and rule of law is posing a "high threat" and "formidable challenge" to the authorities looking after him, Philippine National Police chief, General Rommel Francisco Marbil, said on Monday.

Speaking at the Senate Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs' hearing into the PNP’s alleged excessive use of force in serving the warrants on Quiboloy at his properties in Davao City last 10 June, Marbil said at least 15 police officers were relieved for failing to arrest Quiboloy and his five co-accused in child abuse and qualified trafficking lawsuits.

Marbil stressed that “it was a critical mission to execute a lawful warrant of arrest against the fugitives of the law” and that police officers were just following protocols and needed to establish procedures.

“These actions were anchored on verified information indicating fugitive Quiboloy’s frequent presence in the area, a matter we could not ignore,” he said.

Marbil noted that the police operation was carried out with strict adherence to the PNP operational procedures.

“As a result of the investigation, we have administratively relieved 15 PNP personnel including three police commissioned officers and 12 police non-commissioned officers. Let me clarify, these officers were relieved not for their abuses but for their failure to arrest the fugitives of the law Quiboloy and his co-accused,” Marbil said.

Prior to the execution of the mission, Marbil said the operating cops had coordinated and engaged with local officials “to ensure a peaceful and orderly police operation and minimize any potential disruptions to the community.

“During the police operation, we deployed an appropriate number of personnel and utilized extensive resources for several critical reasons,” he added.

Quiboloy's defiance

Marbil said the PNP members considered Quiboloy, the primary subject of the warrant, “a high threat due to his considerable influence and extensive network which significantly complicated” the PNP’s efforts to apprehend him.

He also noted that an intelligence report indicated Quiboloy “may employ armed civilian supporters to evade arrests necessitating the deployment of the special action force to thwart any potential threat.”

“Remember fugitive Quiboloy himself declared and I quote: Hindi ako pahuhuli ng buhay, and I unquote, a clear indication of his defiance,” Marbil noted.

“Fugitive Quiboloy’s blatant disregard of the law and a mockery of judicial (process) presented a formidable challenge to our security forces and the integrity of our criminal justice system,” he added.

Marbil further stated that the effective execution of the operation was crucial to prevent negative international repercussions and to uphold the country’s commitment to justice and security.

“For the information of this Honorable Committee, on the day of the operation, despite facing unprovoked resistance from KOJC followers, our personnel exercised remarkable self-restraint and maximum tolerance throughout the operation to avoid tension and prevent any untoward incident,” he stressed.

The PNP chief maintained that the operating police officers “remain calm and disciplined to de-escalate the already tense situation.”

“Even when faced with aggression, being dosed with water and sustaining injuries, our police officers did not retaliate or resort to excessive force, our police officers did not retaliate or resort to excessive force,” he insisted.

Marbil denied there was excessive force on the part of PNP personnel when they served an arrest warrant.

Violent KOJC members

On the contrary, he said, KOJC members were armed with bullets and bladed weapons and had engaged in violent confrontations with the police officers.

He lamented the KOJC members “disgracefully choose to use women and children as human shields, obstructing and delaying the lawful actions of the police.”

“To be absolutely clear, the police operation is aimed at executing warrants of arrest for individuals accused of serious offenses. Their status as fugitives is indisputable,” he said.

Marbil also noted that he already ordered the PNP Internal Affairs Service to conduct an impartial investigation to determine if any operational lapses or “excessive force” were committed during the police operation against the KOJC members.

“Our guiding principle was to uphold human rights while executing our duties with the highest standards of professionalism and respect of the law,” he pointed out.

“Our objective is to uncover the truth and to hold accountable any individuals who may have exceeded their authority. This investigation is being conducted with utmost integrity and independence, free from any undue influence or interference,” he added.

