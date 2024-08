LOOK: A congratulatory message to Filipino gymnast Carlos Yulo is seen at New Frontier Theatre, Araneta City in Quezon City, on 5 August 2024, for his two-gold-medal win in the Paris 2024 Olympics men's artistic gymnastics floor exercise and men's vault. Yulo is the first male and second gold medalist in the country's Summer Olympics history. ANALY LABOR

