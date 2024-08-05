Lyles tops 100m run in dramatic fashion

PARIS, France (AFP) – World champion Noah Lyles roared to victory in 9.79 seconds to claim gold in a dramatic men’s Olympic 100-meter final in Paris on Sunday.

Lyles won in the closest Olympic 100m finish in modern history as just five thousandths of a second separated him from Jamaica’s Kishane Thompson.

Both were given the rounded-up time of 9.79 seconds but the American’s name carried the all-important (.784) to Thompson’s (.789.)

It made Lyles the first American — male or female — to win the event since Justin Gatlin took gold in the 2004 Athens Games.

“It’s the one I wanted,” said Lyles, whose winning time was a personal best.

“It’s the hard battle, it’s the amazing opponents.”

“Everybody’s healthy, everybody came prepared for the fight and I wanted to prove that I’m the man among all of them. I’m the wolf among wolves.”

Lyles’ victory was only confirmed after a photo-finish.

The American said of the wait for the final results: “I went up to Kishane and I was like, ‘I’m going to be honest, bro, I think you had that one.’”

“And I was fully prepared to see his name pop up and to see my name pop up, I’m like goodness gracious. I’m incredible.”

Lyles added: “It’s been a rollercoaster, ups and downs.”

“I’m usually a guy who likes to come out blazing in all my rounds, especially in the 200m. But the 100m, it’s my first time here on the Olympic stage.”

The relatively unknown Thompson, the fastest man this year with a best of 9.77 seconds, said he hadn’t been “fresh enough” over the final 30 meters.

“I couldn’t really see Lyles, I wasn’t sure,” 23-year-old Thompson said of the photo-finish.

“It was that close.”

“I’m going to take it and move forward from here,” he said.

“Everybody loves a winner so I would have loved to win today, but I loved the competition overall.”

Lyles’ US teammate Fred Kerley took bronze in 9.81 seconds, just one-hundredth ahead of South African Akani Simbine, who timed 9.82 seconds.

‘It was that close.’

“I don’t feel any frustration because I’m facing the best in the world,” said Kerley, the 2022 world champion and Olympic silver medallist over 100m three years ago at the Tokyo Games.

“At the end of the day, not many people can say they came to the Olympic Games,” Kerley said.

“Whoever came off the best is the best. It’s my second time around and I’m going off with a medal.”

In an astonishing race, defending champion Marcell Jacobs of Italy was fifth in 9.85 seconds, Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo sixth in 9.86 seconds, American Kenny Bednarek seventh in 9.88 seconds and Jamaican Oblique Seville eighth in 9.91 seconds.