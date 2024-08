LOOK: A motorist was observed traveling southbound on the Edsa-Kamuning service road on Monday, 5 August 2024. The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has confirmed that the upper section of the Kamuning flyover will reopen to motorists later this month after undergoing extensive repairs. Analy Labor









































