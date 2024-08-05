Gadgets, computer sets taken from Benguet house

BAGUIO CITY — Barely a week from the arrest of two Chinese fugitives, three iPad tablets and two iMac desk top computers were taken by Benguet policemen last week.

The two Chinese nationals who were arrested in the last week of July were linked to the POGO in Bamban, Tarlac which was earlier raided by authorities. They were caught in a house in Tuba, Benguet suspected by the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission as an IT hub being used for scamming operation.

The house was said to be allegedly owned by former Presidential spokesperson Herminio “Harry” Roque Jr.

Roque, who is a lawyer, himself witnessed the search at Lot 37, Block 23, Pinewoods Subdivision, in Poblacion here, saying, he even voluntarily allowed authorities to get the alleged cyber tools of Sun Liming and Wan Yun (alias Yun Wan) ready for a supposed search and seizure operations of a later date.

Tuba town policemen were able to obtain a “warrant to search, seize, and examine computer data” by Regional Trial Court branch 62 Judge Leody M. Opolinto ordering them to seize the cyber gadgets, suspected by authorities as tools of Liming’s international scamming activities raking in billions of Chinese yuan and victimizing 200,000 Chinese citizens.