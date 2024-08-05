Farmers, small firms access SM market

A quiet revolution is underway in the bustling malls of the Philippines, which sees local farmers and entrepreneurs stepping onto a bigger stage through the SM Weekend Market.

Developed as a collaborative effort between SM Foundation and SM Supermalls, the initiative is not only about commerce but is also a strategic move to integrate producers into the retail industry while bolstering economic resilience and community development.

Micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) form the backbone of most economies and in the Philippines, they play a pivotal role in driving growth and strengthening communities.

SM Investments Corporation has championed the SM Weekend Market to empower these enterprises, particularly local farmers.

Cristie Angeles, assistant vice president of SM Foundation, underscores its significance: “Our goal is to transfer modern, science-based agri-technology skillsets to our farmers. Once equipped with these advanced skills and knowledge, we link them to the available market.”

“The SM Weekend Market provides MSMEs the strategic venues or marketplaces to showcase their products and engage directly with consumers,” Steven Tan, president of SM Supermalls, said.

Since its inception, the market has welcomed more than 100 local farmers, offering them a platform to connect with diverse customers, from weekend shoppers to mall employees and tenants.

This exposure has not only expanded their market reach but also significantly boosted their profitability. The daily sales among local enterprises vary significantly, reflecting a broad spectrum from modest to substantial earnings.

Entrepreneurial spirit nurtured

Local farmers, actively involved in the SM Weekend Market, attribute their improved profitability to the market’s support and opportunities.

At the heart of the SM Weekend Market’s success lies SM Foundation’s Kabalikat sa Kabuhayan–Sustainable Livelihood Program (KSK-SLP) which spans 14 weeks, equipping participants with essential skills in agriculture, business management and market readiness.

Through rigorous training in sustainable farming techniques and mentorship on effective product presentation and pricing strategies, KSK-SLP ensures that aspiring entrepreneurs are well-prepared to thrive in competitive markets.

One such success story is Francisco “Ka Iko” Vispo, a 62-year-old farmer from Laguna, whose journey exemplifies the transformative power of the program.

Since completing KSK-SLP in 2018, Ka Iko has not only increased his farm’s productivity but also expanded his market presence through the SM Weekend Market at SM Calamba.

His additional income has enabled him to make significant investments, such as acquiring a second-hand tricycle for efficient product delivery, thereby improving his business operations.

Ka Iko’s dedication extends beyond personal gain; he actively shares his agricultural knowledge within his community, promoting sustainable farming practices and backyard gardening. His initiatives, including a community garden supporting a feeding program for school children, highlight his commitment to community upliftment and sustainable agriculture.

Synergy for development

The success of the SM Weekend Market and KSK-SLP is amplified by collaborative partnerships with governmental and non-governmental organizations. These include SM Supermalls, TESDA, Department of Agriculture, DSWD, DoST, DTI, local government units, and partner farm schools. Such partnerships are instrumental in scaling the impact of these programs and ensuring their long-term sustainability.

By leveraging the expertise and resources of each partner, the SM group not only enhances program delivery but also fosters innovation and resilience within local economies.

Through initiatives like the SM Weekend Market and KSK-SLP, the SM group is paving the way for inclusive growth and prosperity across the Philippines. By providing market access, skills training, and fostering collaborative partnerships, SM empowers Filipino farmers and MSMEs to thrive economically while contributing to community resilience and sustainable development.

As SM continues to expand its footprint with the SM Weekend Market currently operating in 18 malls nationwide, the impact on local economies and the lives of participating entrepreneurs continues to grow.

These efforts underscore SM’s commitment to creating sustainable pathways out of poverty and building a brighter future for local producers and entrepreneurs.