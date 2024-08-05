CoA inducts ANGSAI board of trustees

Commission on Audit (CoA) chairperson Gamaliel Cordoba administered the oathtaking of the new Board of Trustees of the Association of National Government Sector Auditors, Inc. (ANGSAI) at the CoA Commission Proper Boardroom on 31 July 2024.

The induction was witnessed by CoA commissioners Roland Café Pondoc and Mario G. Lipana.

ANGSAI is a non-stock, non-profit association of auditors and other employees under the National Government Audit Sector (NGAS) of the CoA, registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission on 22 April 2015.

Its board members serve a term of two years.

The new ANGSAI Board of Trustees is composed of president Joey I. Bernandino, vice president Joven M. Macasinag, secretary Nicole Felice A. Madriaga-Brillantes, assistant secretary Jo Anne Bless A. Clavio, treasurer June L. Van Schoonneveldt, assistant treasurer Mark John G. Bautista, auditor Frederick R. Manalo, public relations officer Joemarie S. Burgos, Jr., business managers Gerard F. Dato and James M. Velasquez and members Charito B. Macalanda, Catherine P. Mones, Sherry Mae A. Digawan, Belinda E. Guevarra-Bonilla, Sittee Junaira B. Dimao, Jessa D. Abiva and Marlene F. Arato.

ANGSAI strives to act as unifying force of NGAS auditors to provide better professional services by upholding dignity, credibility, and respect in promoting a harmonious work environment and encouraging growth, sharing of resources and collaborative efforts.