Cavite youngsters conquer Olivarez tilt

Raven Licayan and Ella Mhae Paglalunan stole the spotlight from older participants, securing victories in their respective age categories at the Rep. Edwin Olivarez National Tennis Championships at the Olivarez Sports Center in Parañaque over the weekend.

Licayan triumphed over Noel Zoleta, 5-3, 4-1, to claim the 10U unisex crown, while fellow Gen. Trias City, Cavite native Paglalunan bested Casey David, 6-4, 6-3, in the girls’ 12U finals. Both players were awarded Most Valuable Player honors in the Group 2 tournament presented by Dunlop.

Paglalunan also competed in the 14U category finals but fell to top seed Ave Maria Policarpio from Muntinlupa, 6-1, 6-2.

Licayan reached the quarterfinals of the boys’ 12-and-under category and teamed up with Azl Gonzaga to win the 10U unisex doubles title.

In other results, Sta. Rosa, Laguna’s Joy Ansay pulled off a 2-6, 6-3, 1-0 (ret.) win over top seed Sandra Bautista to capture the girls’ 18U trophy.

Unranked Adrian Cagitla of San Pablo City surprised No. 2 France Dilao, 4-6, 6-3, 6-0, to reign in the premier division of the tournament, which served as a prelude to the Mayor Eric Olivarez Open Championship beginning on Wednesday.

Other winners in the week-long tournament held under the Palawan Pawnshop junior program initiated by president/CEO Bobby Castro included Nadalito Berille, Andrew Davis, Al Tristan Licayan and Erynne Ong.

Berille, from Muntinlupa City, upset top seed Matthias Go, 6-3, 6-3, to capture the boys’ 12U title.

Davis, who is from Greensboro, North Carolina, defeated Jacob Gonzales, 6-3, 6-4, in the boys’ 14U final. Tristan Licayan subdued France Dilao, 6-4, 6-2, to claim the boys’ 16U crown. Ong, the No. 4 seed, stunned top-seeded Bautista, 6-1, 7-6 (2), in the girls’ 16U finals.

The other doubles winners in the tournament included Andres Arcilla and Liam Simpao, Isabel Ataiza and Paglalunan (14U), Frank and France Dilao, and Kristina Tan and Jillianne Tenoria (18U).