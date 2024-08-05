Bong Go provides support to Catbalogan community health workers

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health, provided support to community health front liners in Catbalogan City and partnered with them in bringing public health services closer to the people.

On Saturday, August 3, he distributed aid to around 2,000 Barangay Health Workers, daycare workers, and Barangay Nutrition Scholars at the Samar State University Gymnasium.

All beneficiaries received grocery packs, vitamins, masks, meals, and shirts from Go and his Malasakit Team, while some health frontliners received cellular phones, shoes, watches, umbrellas, bicycles, basketballs, and volleyballs.

During his visit, Go highlighted the crucial role of community health frontliners in strengthening the health sector, promoting health and nutrition, and bringing medical services closer to constituents at the grassroots.

“Nais kong ipahatid ang aking taos-pusong pasasalamat sa lahat ng Barangay Health Workers, Daycare Workers at Barangay Nutrition Scholars na walang sawang naglilingkod sa ating mga komunidad. Sa kabila ng mga pagsubok at hamon, kayo ay nananatiling tapat at masigasig sa inyong tungkulin,” expressed Go, also known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate brand of service especially for poor and the needy sectors.

“Ang inyong dedikasyon at sakripisyo ay isang inspirasyon sa ating lahat. Kayo ang mga unang tumutugon sa pangangailangang pangkalusugan ng ating mga kababayan. Ang inyong malasakit at pag-aalaga ay nagbibigay ng pag-asa at lakas sa ating mga komunidad, lalo na sa mga panahong nangangailangan sila ng pag-aaruga, gabay at suporta,” he added.

Go's advocacy recognizes the vital role of BHWs, who serve as the primary contact for healthcare in their communities. He earlier filed Senate Bill No. 427, known as the Barangay Health Workers Compensation Act, to ensure these frontline workers receive fair compensation and benefits if enacted into law.

The proposed measure acknowledges the crucial contributions of BHWs in providing primary healthcare services, increasing health awareness, and protecting the community's well-being. It aligns with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s emphasis on prioritizing the welfare of BHWs, especially considering their significant efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additionally, Go authored and co-sponsored Republic Act No. 11712, which mandates the provision of additional health emergency allowances for public and private healthcare workers (HCWs) during the COVID-19 pandemic and other public health emergencies. Despite the lifting of the State of Public Health Emergency in the country last year, he continues to appeal to the executive to release the pending health emergency allowances due to qualified healthcare workers for their services rendered during the pandemic.

In line with his advocacy of bringing public health services closer to the grassroots, Go collaborated with fellow lawmakers, the Department of Health and local government units in pushing for the funding of around 700 Super Health Centers to be built nationwide including six in the province.

Services offered in Super Health Centers include database management, out-patient, birthing, isolation, diagnostic (laboratory: x-ray and ultrasound), pharmacy, and ambulatory surgical unit. Other available services are eye, ear, nose, and throat (EENT) service; oncology centers; physical therapy and rehabilitation centers; and telemedicine, where remote diagnosis and treatment of patients will be done.

Furthermore, Go also highlighted RA 11959, also known as the Regional Specialty Centers Act, which he principally sponsored and is one of the authors in the Senate. He underscored the importance of this legislation as a significant step forward in improving the availability of specialized medical care in all regions.

Go also principally sponsored the passage of RA 11703, which will establish the Samar Island Medical Center in Catbalogan City.

“Kami ay nandito para makatulong sa inyo, makapagbigay ng solusyon sa inyong problema, at makapagbigay ng tuwa sa panahon ng inyong kalituhan… masaya na rin kami na naging masaya kayo ngayong araw. Basta ako ay inyong kaibigan sa lahat ng panahon,” cited Go.

“Nandito lang ang inyong Senator Kuya Bong Go na handang magserbisyo sa inyo sa abot ng aking makakaya dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at naniniwala ako na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo sa Diyos," he concluded.