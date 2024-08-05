BEST Center Laguna still open

The Basketball Efficiency and Scientific Training Center is still accepting students for the BEST Center clinic at Inspire Sports Academy-NU in Calamba, Laguna.

The sessions, sponsored by Milo in cooperation with Chris Sports and SKLZ, are set on Sundays from 4 August to 5 September.

The clinic is open to students in Preparatory Level (5-8 years old), Level 1 (9 years old and above), and Level 2.

Applicants may contact Eddie Velasquez (09176563254) or visit Facebook page BEST Center-Calamba.

The BEST Center is an Olympism Awardee of the Philippine Olympic Committee and a Hall-of-Fame member in the Philippine Sportswriters Association’s roster.