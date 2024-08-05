30-K Angkas riders getting social security protection

The state pension fund will provide social security protection to about 30,000 Angkas partner bikers operating in Metro Manila, Metro Cebu and Cagayan de Oro City.

Social Security System (SSS) president and chief executive officer Rolando Ledesma Macasaet and Angkas chief executive officer George Ilagan Royeca signed a memorandum of agreement (MoA) on the provision of social benefits to the riders.

Macasaet lauded Angkas for taking the initiative to secure the future of its bikers through SSS membership and giving them access to the social security benefits they deserve.

“Considering the high risk of their profession by being in the field most of the time, Angkas partner bikers need a solid protection that they something to turn to in cases of emergencies. With this agreement, SSS will give them the social security protection that they need,” Macasaet said.

Macasaet said that Angkas-SSS partnership carries the tagline “AngkaSSS na sa Protektadong Bukas,” which reflects the SSS’ aim of providing social security coverage and old-age pension to all working Filipinos.

Macasaet called on other ride-sharing and food delivery platform companies to imitate Angkas’s initiative and take the necessary steps to make their partner riders and drivers SSS members.

Under the agreement, SSS senior vice president for National Capital Region Operations Group Maria Rita S. Aguja explained that partner bikers will be classified as self-employed SSS members. They will gain access to a wide range of social security benefits such as sickness, maternity, disability, retirement, funeral and death.

Loan programs too

Aguja, who also chairs the Task Force on the Coverage of Angkas Riders, said that they can also apply for SSS loan programs such as salary and calamity, providing them with financial assistance for their immediate needs.

“On top of SSS benefits, they will also get additional coverage from the Employees’ Compensation Program for work-related sickness, disability or death,” Aguja said.