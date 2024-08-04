PCSO chief files defamation suit vs. "Fake News Queen"

Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office General Manager Melquiades “Mel” Robles announced on Sunday, 4 August, that he has filed charges of defamation and invasion of privacy against vlogger Claire Contreras, also known as "Maharlika," before the Central District Court of California.

Robles stated that he and his wife Sherwil had decided to pursue these charges to defend their family's honor, reputation, and dignity, and to "stop the suspect from continuously harassing and maligning them through her online vlog."

Robles noted that the suspect has been dubbed the “queen of fake news” on social media due to her persistent, unfounded criticisms of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and his officials on her program.

In the complaint, the Robleses detailed that for almost a year, they have endured a nearly daily barrage of vicious, unjustifiable, and blatantly false attacks through her YouTube channel, Boldyak TV.

“For reasons unknown to us, she continues to deliberately spread malicious lies against us, while also calling me various names that were meant to deride, and denigrate my reputation,” Robles said.

He added that beyond name-calling, the suspect has made several untrue and outrageous accusations against him, including that he had stolen money, engaged in contract killing, and aided terrorists.

Robles admitted they initially tried to ignore the accusations, knowing they were lies and fabrications. However, they decided to seek legal redress when it became clear that the suspect had no intention of stopping her unfounded attacks.

He was particularly concerned when the suspect extended her malicious allegations to include his wife and minor child.

“We are law-abiding citizens who did nothing to harm her in any way. It is our right therefore to defend our names and reputations, especially my wife, who is a private citizen and has dedicated herself to raising our family and in supporting charitable causes,” Robles said.

Pattern of behavior

This is not the first time the suspect has faced legal action. Filipino international fashion designer Puey Quiñones previously filed a defamation suit seeking $2 million in damages. Quiñones, based in the United States, said the suspect falsely accused him and First Lady Marie Louise "Liza" Araneta-Marcos of producing counterfeit designs.

"I don't understand why she involved the First Lady. Where [her] hate is coming from. Why is she bad mouthing the First Couple?" Quiñones said, emphasizing that he neither knew nor had any relationship with the suspect, whom he described as an "attack dog vlogger."

Quiñones noted that before the vlog's attacks, his business was thriving with fashion shows at the Palace and US institutions. However, after the suspect's accusations, his projects were canceled, proposals were rejected, and it impacted his factory in the Philippines.

Additionally, broadcaster Anthony "Ka Tunying" Taberna filed a cyber libel case against the suspect last year after she accused him of tax evasion and maligned his sick daughter, Zoey. Taberna previously stated that a Pampanga Regional Trial Court had issued an arrest warrant against the suspect.