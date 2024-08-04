HOOPS

Nigerian women make African history in Olympic basketball

Nigeria's women basketball team
(From L) Nigeria's 10 Promise Amukamara, Nigeria's #33 Nicole Enabosi and Nigeria's US coach Rena Wakama celebrate after Nigeria won the women's preliminary round group B basketball match between Canada and Nigeria during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Pierre-Mauroy stadium in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, northern France, on 4 August 2024. Sameer Al-Doumy / AFP

Nigeria's women became the first team from the African continent, men or women, ever to reach the quarter-finals of an Olympic basketball tournament on Sunday.

The Nigerians clinched their place in the last eight by beating Canada 79-70 at the Pierre-Mauroy Stadium near Lille.

The win means Nigeria are guaranteed to finish among the top three in Group B but the Canadians were eliminated without registering a single victory.

The Nigerians outscored the Canadians 23-5 in the third quarter. US-born Ezinne Kalu top-scored with 21 points and Elizabeth Balogun scored 14 points.

The draw for the women's quarter-finals will be made later Sunday with the games to be played on Wednesday.

The knockout stages of the men's and women's basketball tournament will be played in Paris.

