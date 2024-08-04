Go dares PhilHealth: Use money wisely

Amid an excess in funds, Senator Christopher “Bong” Go challenged PhilHealth to expand benefits, enhance coverage by increasing case rates, and reduce members’ contributions.

Go made the call following revelations of excess unutilized funds.

As the chairperson of the Senate Health Committee, Go was critical of the substantial unused funds, emphasizing the need to maximize available resources to help impoverished Filipinos who struggle to afford necessary medical care.

Go argued that instead of having excess funds, PhilHealth should return these to the National Treasury to be used for other programs of government, PhilHealth must use its resources to benefit its members in accordance with the Universal Healthcare Act which mandates all Filipinos to become beneficiary members of PhilHealth.

During a public hearing on 30 July conducted by the Senate Committee on Health, it was disclosed that PhilHealth has P90 billion in excess funds scheduled to be returned to the National Treasury as well as around P500 billion in reserves.

Enhance services

“My appeal to PhilHealth: Use the funds prudently, raise the case rates, expand the benefit packages, and lower members’ contributions considering that they have excess funds,” Go indicated.

Go argued for the necessity of enhancing PhilHealth’s service offerings, particularly by expanding the coverage of dialysis treatments, mental health services, and Z-benefit packages for various severe illnesses.

He suggested an increase in PhilHealth’s case rates to expand coverage of those availing of medical assistance from the government.