Chinese research ship detected on Phl waters

A Chinese research vessel was detected sailing in Philippine waters, according to records of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG).

The oceanographic ship Ke Xue San Hao was “actively” monitored exhibiting irregular AIS (automatic identification system) transmissions while navigating the northern part of Escoda Shoal in the West Philippine Sea.

Commodore Jay Tarriela, PCG spokesperson for the WPS, said the country’s BRP Teresa Magbanua (MRRV-9701) has been physically tracking the Chinese research vessel since it passed her dead astern approximately 5.5 nautical miles.

“The Chinese Research Vessel was challenged by the PCG vessel, BRP Teresa Magbanua,” he noted.

The Chinese ship is equipped with advanced technology that enables comprehensive marine environment observation, detection, sampling and analysis.

Tarriela said the PCG monitoring indicates that the vessel departed from Panganiban Reef on 26 July. It has since passed through several critical locations, including Ayungin Shoal, Raja Soliman Shoal, Bulig Shoal, Hasa Hasa Shoal, and Abad Santos Shoal, and eventually reached Escoda Shoal.