Chinese research ship detected in PHL waters

1A Chinese research vessel has been detected sailing in Philippine waters.

According to the Philippine Coast Guard's records, the Multi-Purpose Oceanographic Research Vessel KE XUE SAN HAO was "actively" monitored exhibiting irregular Automatic Identification System (AIS) transmissions while navigating in the northern part of Escoda Shoal in the West Philippine Sea.

Commodore Jay Tarriela, PCG spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea, stated that the country's BRP Teresa Magbanua (MRRV-9701) has been physically tracking the Chinese research vessel since it passed approximately 5.5 nautical miles behind her.

“The Chinese Research Vessel was challenged by the PCG vessel, BRP Teresa Magbanua,” he noted.

The KE XUE SAN HAO, designed by the Marine Design and Research Institute of China and constructed by Wuchang Shipbuilding Industry Co., is equipped with advanced technology for comprehensive marine environment observation, detection, sampling, and analysis.

Tarriela added that PCG monitoring shows the vessel departed from Panganiban Reef on 26 July.

The Chinese research ship has since passed through several critical locations, including Ayungin Shoal, Raja Soliman Shoal, Bulig Shoal, Hasa Hasa Shoal, and Abad Santos Shoal, before eventually reaching Escoda Shoal.