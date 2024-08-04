Bohol’s artisanal sea salt making nominated for inclusion in UNESCO urgent safeguarding list

After the inscription of the practice of weaving the piña, the pineapple leaf textile of the Akeanon people of Aklan, into the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) on 6 December 2023, the Philippines has nominated the making of asin tibuok, Bohol’s artisanal sea salt, to be included in the UNESCO intangible cultural heritage list, but this time in the List of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Need of Urgent Safeguarding.

Established in 2010, the Urgent Safeguarding list is one of the three UNESCO intangible cultural heritage (ICH) lists. It comprises ICH elements that are in danger of vanishing and that “require urgent measures to keep them alive.” The other two are the Representative List, comprising “practices and expressions [that] help demonstrate the diversity of this heritage and raise awareness about its importance,” and the Register of Good Safeguarding Practices.

These lists are maintained in accordance to the 2003 Convention for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage and aim to foster better safeguarding and wider awareness and recognition of ICH elements.

The Philippines has one practice inscribed in the Urgent Safeguarding list — the complex thanksgiving ritual buklog of the Subanen people of western Mindanao, which was included in 2019.

The nomination of asin tibuok was prepared by the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA), the National Museum of the Philippines (NMP) and the provincial government of Bohol in collaboration with the mangasinays, or local salt makers, other culture bearers and practitioners, the municipal government of Alburquerque and the cultural organization Bohol Arts and Cultural Heritage Council. Requirements were submitted by end of March this year.

“It was an idea that was brought to us by the National Museum of the Philippines who closely work with the mangasinays of Alburquerque. They saw a need to protect traditional salt making from threats to its viability. We talked with the mangasinays and they are worried about the future of salt-making, due to only few young people want to take up the craft,” said Gavin Michael G. Cubillo, project development officer of the Center for Culture and Arts Development (CCAD) of the provincial government of Bohol. “I believe submitting to UNESCO can help them protect their heritage and make sure that the long history of salt-making is not forgotten among Boholano youth. We want to make sure that they are empowered and we want to ensure the continuity of their way of life.”