Baguio pushes solid waste management arm

The City of Baguio will soon be one of the areas to establish an Integrated Municipal Solid Waste Management (IMSWM) project.

According to the Cordillera office of the Environmental Management Bureau (EMB), Baguio City has been nominated for the said project.

The EMB Cordillera is also coordinating with the Green Growth Institute (GGGI) to include the municipalities of La Trinidad, Itogon, Sablan, Tuba, and Tublay (BLISTT) for the conduct of site assessment.

The GGGI earlier wrote EMB Cordillera on the implementation of a project entitled “Advancing ASEAN-Korean Cooperation in Integrated Municipal Solid Waste Management for Environmentally Sustainable Cities.”

The EMB Cordillera initially scheduled a site visit to the identified locations of the project on 5 to 9 August 2024.

Representatives from concerned government agencies and participating local governments will attend the scheduled kickoff meeting today at the city hall.

Aside from the introduction of GGGI, an orientation of the project, overview of the solid waste management in the Cordillera, provinces and cities with a discussion of the strategies of the site visits will be tackled.