Witnesses of the word to the world

Allow me to take this opportunity to pray for and support the officers, faculty, students and staff of Manila Theological College (MTC) founded by Korean missionary Rev. Choi Chang-Hoan as they ask for God’s powerful intervention in all their endeavors.

MTC this year alone produced 79 graduates with honors who earned their doctoral degrees in various fields of science. From Basic Education, the School of Medicine and the Graduate School, forming a generation of experts, on one hand, and missionaries, on the other, MTC continues to be a witness to the Word of God, who is Jesus Himself.

Rev. Choi started MTC as an academic institution to provide adequate quality education and to impart to students the necessary knowledge and skills for their respective Christian ministries. As well as to develop Christian character and ethics applicable in their chosen Christian careers and to equip future Christian leaders, ministers, professors and missionaries with the needed expertise in their calling.

MTC has been successful in the past years of its existence as evidenced by the following achievements and accomplishments: in 2022 it was named an Excellent School accredited by PACUCOA (level 1 status); and in 2022-2023 it produced 31 new missionaries who earned their doctoral degrees.

Recently, a peaceful prayer rally was conducted by Christian missionaries led by Rev. Dr. Catameo where the participants reflected on the incredible journey and contributions of Rev. Choi and MTC. Joined in prayer, they asked for Divine guidance, protection and continued success in all their endeavors.

MTC supports 16 missionary programs aimed at providing theological training, medical missions, and community services across the Philippines and Asia. The organization emphasizes non-sectarian, non-denominational values, ensuring inclusivity and broad accessibility in its educational and missionary activities.

There are 1,650 missionaries dedicated to the mission in the Philippines, focusing on providing scholarships to Filipinos and other Asian people. Including their families, there are a total of 5,000 members involved in supporting and sustaining MTC’s mission and vision.

Since 1991, MTC has been the first Christian school in the Philippines to offer a medical program, further solidifying its commitment to holistic education and healthcare.

Now, let us pray and support it as MTC calls on the community and stakeholders to support it at least in spirit and in truth.

Under the leadership of Rev. Dr. Catameo, the students at MTC actively participate in various missionary and community service projects, embodying the values and vision of Rev. Choi.

q q q

The residents of Barangay Bagong Lipunan ng Crame in Quezon City were thankful to the kind-hearted, generous and energetic Rep. Marvin Rillo (District IV) who visited their place and distributed school supplies for the students, umbrellas for the vendors, and diapers, canes, and multivitamins for the elderly. Congressman Rillo gave financial aid to senior citizens who are bedridden, who suffered mild strokes, are undergoing dialysis, or have breast cancer.

The activity which was part of the “Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko!” project of Congressman Rillo is supported by his wife, Quezon City Councilor Imee Asuncion Rillo, with City Councilors Nanette Castelo Daza and Raquel Malangen. I, together with their constituents like Nanay Cita, pray that the Lord will always protect and bless Congressman Marvin Rillo in all his endeavors.

q q q

In our Gospel passage this Sunday, we learn from the Gospel of Saint John that every time we receive the Body of Christ, we become united in the One Mystical Body of Christ, sharing His mission here on earth and spreading the good news to all.

Regardless of our religious affiliation, whether Roman Catholic or Christian, we are called to witness the Word to the world. Just like the MTC through education and like some politicians through civic actions we bring Christ to the world in our present day living and interactions.