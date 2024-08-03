Vietnam's Communist Party names To Lam as top leader

Vietnam's Communist Party named President To Lam as the country's top leader Saturday, after the death of his predecessor two weeks ago.

"This morning, August 3, 2024, the Party Central Committee... elected To Lam the General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam," the party said at a press conference.

The party's general secretary is the most powerful figure in Vietnam's leadership structure, with the president occupying a largely ceremonial role that includes meeting foreign counterparts.

It was unclear if Lam would continue to serve as president simultaneously or relinquish that role.

In his first remarks as general secretary, Lam said his promotion resulted from "an urgent need to ensure the leadership of the party".

"This is a huge honor with glorious responsibility before the party and the people," he added.

The nomination comes two weeks after the death of General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, Vietnam’s most powerful leader in decades.

He died in the capital Hanoi "due to old age and serious illness" and Lam was informally handed the reins of power.

Lam's formal succession to the top job follows a long career within the secretive public security ministry, which deals with the monitoring of dissent and surveillance of activists in Vietnam, a one-party state.

Source: AFP