REVIEW: ‘Trap’ is senseless fun

M. Night Shyamalan is back with his latest psychological thriller, Trap, which he also wrote and produced. This time he weaves some magic.

Why? It’s kind of insane how he turns this crazy, senseless plot into something not just watchable — but actually very entertaining.

The plot holes are as big as the Grand Canyon, and the premise is straight-up silly. But Shyamalan sets up his scenes so well that you’re hooked from start to finish. The pacing, editing and camerawork? Very good. Shyamalan knows how to keep you glued.

Our main guy here is a 30-something dad of two, Cooper (played by Josh Hartnett). But he has an evil side. He’s the infamous “Butcher,” a super-dangerous serial killer on the loose for seven years.

In those seven years, the cops have nothing on him. Nada. Zilch. No ID, no fingerprints, no DNA. All they’ve got is a recent ticket stub to a concert by Lady Raven (played by Saleka, Shyamalan’s own kid).