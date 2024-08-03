Release 3 sick seafarers — DMW

An appeal to release the three malaria-stricken Filipino seafarers of the MV Galaxy Leader in Yemen is currently “in the works,” according to the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW).

The three seafarers were part of the 17-member crew of the MV Galaxy that are still held captive by Houthi rebels.

“As far as we know, they are safe. They are being fed and given the basic necessities on board the ship,” DMW Secretary Hans Cacdac said in a news forum in Quezon City.

Cacdac said the Department Foreign Affairs (DFA) has reached out to the governments that are in communication with the Houthi rebels.

Humanitarian considerations

According to a DFA memorandum to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. dated 30 July, Honorary Consul to Yemen Mohammad Saleh Al-Jamal confirmed that several Filipino crew members were experiencing significant health issues as they showed malaria symptoms.

Al-Jamal sought assistance from Sana’a authorities for the release of the Filipino seafarers, citing humanitarian reasons because of their declining health condition.