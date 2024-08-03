PRC honors Meralco's Aperocho with top award

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) has named Ronnie L. Aperocho, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Manila Electric Company (Meralco), one of the country's Outstanding Professionals of the Year. This accolade recognizes Aperocho's exceptional contributions to the field of electrical engineering. The award ceremony took place on Friday, 2 August, 2024.

Aperocho received the Outstanding Electrical Engineer of the Year award for his leadership and service excellence as a top executive at Meralco and his role as Chairman of the Technical Committee of the Association of Electricity Supply Industry of East Asia and Western Pacific from 2022 to 2023. His efforts in advancing digital transformation, fostering professional dialogue, and enhancing collaboration among electrical engineers were highlighted by the PRC.

At Meralco, Aperocho oversees the largest power distribution utility in the country and also serves in several key roles including Chairman of the Board of Directors for Clark Electric Distribution Corporation and Comstech Integration Alliance Incorporated. He is also a board member of Meralco Industrial Engineering Services Corporation, Meralco Energy Incorporated, Aclara Meters Philippines Incorporated, and Shin Clark Power Corporation. Additionally, he is a trustee for the Meralco Power Academy, One Meralco Foundation, and the Philippine Disaster Resilience Foundation.

Aperocho holds a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from Mindanao State University and excelled in the October 1991 Electrical Engineering Board Exams. He is a licensed Professional Electrical Engineer and ASEAN Chartered Professional Engineer, with a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from the J.L. Kellogg School of Management of Northwestern University/The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology.

The Outstanding Professional of the Year Award is the highest honor given by the PRC.