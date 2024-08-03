Lakers unveil Kobe, Gianna statue

LOS ANGELES—The Los Angeles Lakers and the Bryant family have unveiled a new bronze statue outside Crypto.com Arena, honoring five-time NBA champion Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Maria-Onor'e Bryant, who tragically died in a helicopter crash in January 2020.

Celebrating Kobe's love for his daughters, the statue recognizes his pride in being a "Girl Dad" and the Bryant family's support for women and girls in sports. The tribute highlights Kobe and Gianna's basketball legacy and the close relationship Kobe shared with all four of his daughters.

The statue shows Kobe with his arm around Gianna, surrounded by angel wings. Designed by Karon Davis and created by the artists of Rotblatt Amrany Studio, the sculpture features benches and hedges reflecting an Italianate garden, symbolizing Kobe’s childhood in Italy.

Speaking to friends and family, Vanessa Bryant, Kobe Bryant's widow and mother of Gianna, said, "We merged two iconic courtside moments of Kobe and Gigi. Gianna has her gorgeous smile on her face and Kobe is kissing the top of her head while wearing the Philadelphia Eagles beanie that Gigi gifted him for Christmas. He’s also wearing a WNBA hoodie he wore courtside to the game with Gigi. Kobe was the first NBA player to wear that orange hoodie to a big game and that was to show his support for Gigi's dreams and for women across all sports. That was a moment he shared with Gigi that will always be a powerful representation of the movement towards equality that was always so important to our family."

Earlier this year, the Lakers unveiled the first Kobe Bryant statue outside the arena at Star Plaza. Kobe, an 18-time NBA All-Star, is the seventh Laker to be commemorated with a statue.