Consumers can still benefit from 'Program 29,' which offers rice at P29 per kilo to vulnerable households at government-run KADIWA Centers. Shoppers are seen buying products from the KADIWA Center at the Bureau of Plant Industry in Manila on Saturday, 3 August 2024. Recently, the Department of Agriculture announced that KADIWA Centers will now sell rice at P45 per kilo under the new 'Rice-for-All' program. KING RODRIGUEZ