APECO completes abandoned infra projects worth P55M

Over the weekend, the Aurora Pacific Economic Zone and Freeport Authority (APECO) inaugurated three landmark infrastructure projects significantly advancing the economic zone’s attractiveness and preparedness for industry and commercial enterprises.

The ceremony marks a transformative moment for APECO, demonstrating the new administration’s unwavering commitment towards accountability and transparency and its resolve to steer APECO in the right direction.

“President Marcos gave a clear directive that we should complete all the abandoned projects amounting to almost P800M and today APECO answers his call. Beyond addressing past challenges, PBBM also directed us to improve APECO’s performance as an investment promotion agency,” APECO president and CEO Atty. Gil G. Taway IV said.

Investment ready

“Our first step to generate forward momentum is to make APECO investment ready. This means investing in foundational infrastructures that are necessary to support the entry of industries. Our strategic direction now is to transform APECO into the fishing capital of the north, a renewable energy center, and the Philippines’ first national defense hub, and these could only be possible with the proper preparations,” he added.

During his visit to Baler last July 12, the President made mention of various projects in the area that have been abandoned and how APECO, under PCEO Taway, was addressing these.

Inaugurated abandoned

infra projects

Taway said, “We acted without delay, terminated existing contracts, and re-bid them to remedy the situation. Today, we inaugurated two of these formerly unfinished and abandoned infrastructure projects and introduced APECO’s Boat Café, a new tourism attraction for Casiguran,” he said.

With a total combined project cost of P55 million, the first completed project is the P28 million Phase 1 of the Sewage Treatment Plant Project Phase 1 and the P27 million Fire Station

Fire Station project which includes P14 million for the infrastructure component and P13 million for the procurement of a fire truck, a rescue vehicle and an ambulance which are already undergoing procurement.

The Fire Station benefits APECO and nearby local barangays through the provision of enhanced protection and fire-risk reduction and other emergencies.

Meanwhile, the Sewage Water Treatment Plant Project Phase 1 (STP 1) is part of four major unfinished freshwater supply projects.

STP 1 has the capacity to treat 250 cubic meters of wastewater and is a major investment in environmental management, sustainability, and ensuring the availability of fresh water for locators and the surrounding municipalities.

It will address critical environmental challenges, setting a benchmark for sustainable development in the region.

Tourism

While pivoting to industry, APECO is not abandoning the tourism sector.

PCEO Taway IV has re-launched the Corporate Campus Development Program (CCDP) and has commenced developing the so-called “Little Kyoto/Little Amsterdam” project, a two-hectare property into a series of lagoons with navigable canals showcasing green spaces in preparation for becoming a mixed tourist and commercial space.