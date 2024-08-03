Abalos condemns Benito killing; orders manhunt

Interior and Local Government Secretary Benjamin C. Abalos, Jr. on Saturday condemned the ambush that killed South Upi, Maguindanao del Sur Vice Mayor Roldan M. Benito and one of his security aides on Friday afternoon.

“We strongly condemn the ambush-slay of South Upi, Maguindanao del Sur Vice Mayor Roldan M. Benito and one of his companions, Weng Marcos, on Friday afternoon in Sitio Linao, Barangay Pandan. We will do our utmost to seek justice for the victims,” Abalos said.

“I have already ordered the Philippine National Police to work with the military to pursue the suspects. They will leave no stone unturned until they have arrested them and unmasked the masterminds,” he added.

Benito and his aide were ambushed while traveling through Sitio Linao, Barangay Pandan. The attack left Benito and his aide dead, while his wife, a barangay chairwoman, their child, and another security escort sustained injuries. The assailants fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Abalos also expressed his condolences to Benito's family and urged the public to provide any information that could assist in resolving the case.

“I express my deepest sympathies and prayers for the families of Vice Mayor Benito and Weng Marcos,” Abalos said. “We also appeal to the public to get in touch with the authorities if they have any information that can help in the quick resolution of this case,” he added.