A tale of two fish in Bataan

Limay, Bataan, 3 August 2024 — Daily Tribune presents conflicting accounts on the safety of fish in the vicinity of the three oil spill incidents that have occurred since 25 July, including the one caused by the sinking of the M/T tanker Terranova, which carried 1.4 million liters of fuel.

Notably, The Department of Agriculture-Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (DA-BFAR) has reported that fish samples from Noveleta and Rosario in Cavite showed traces of petrochemical contamination. Continuous fish sampling is being conducted in affected areas to test for oil and harmful substances, ensuring seafood safety.

The Cavite government declared a No-Catch Zone for all shellfish and a state of calamity in several municipalities on 31 July. Fishermen were seen unloading shellfish at the Parañaque Fish Port in compliance with the directive, while the Philippine Coast Guard advised against fishing in affected areas of Manila Bay.

'To eat-'

The coastal waters of Bataan are part of Manila Bay, where fishermen catch fish that are mostly sold in Luzon.

Municipal Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Management Council (MFARMC) Chair Edgardo Gomez says that fisherfolk in Limay consume a portion of their catch, and they continue to do so after the spills. He says the locals have not reported any side effects or illness.

He does note, however, that their sales have dwindled since news of the oil spills broke.

In spite of this, the fishing community of Limay continues to fish in local waters.

Gomez added that consumers who fear the fish in Limay are contaminated can visit Limay fishport, see today's catch for themselves, and determine if the fish are contaminated.

'Or not to eat'

Meanwhile, in the neighboring town of Morong, a netizen posted a photo of a fish with black gills on social media.

Justin Domingo, a resident of Morong, posted on his Facebook account about a fish he allegedly bought in Barangay Binaritan.

The mapuaw fish he purchased on 1 August weighed half a kilo. He added that when he removed the gills and entrails, an oily smell emitted from the parts that were covered in black.

He mentioned that the Department of Agriculture took a sample of the fish for testing for traces of oil.

He clarified that his Facebook post was not meant to discredit the fisherfolk of Bataan, but to promote vigilance among consumers to ensure that the fish they buy does not have any oily smell or black substance in the entrails.