Sunken tanker spills oil off Limay

An oil tanker carrying 1.4 metric tons, or 1.4 million liters, of industrial fuel oil sank on Thursday at around one in the morning, causing a massive two-nautical mile oil spill in the waters near Limay, Bataan.

In a press briefing, Philippine Coast Guard spokesperson Rear Admiral Armand Balilo said that if not contained immediately, the oil spill may reach Manila Bay.

In its initial report, Philippine-flagged Motor Tanker (MT) Terra Nova, owned by Shogun Ships Co. Inc., capsized 3.6 nautical miles east of Lamao Point, Limay, Bataan, at around 1:10 am.

Balilo said 16 of the 17 crewmen on board were rescued, with one still missing at press time. Four of those rescued received medical assistance.

Coast Guard Admiral Ronnie Gil Gavan ordered the deployment of three 44-meter multi-role response vessels (MRRVs) to augment the ongoing spill response operations in Bataan.

“These vessels will start the application of oil dispersants to immediately mitigate the impact, especially during the period while siphoning is being prepared,” Gavan explained.

Seven days

“The PCG sets an operational target of seven days to finish siphoning off the oil from the sunken tanker to stop its further spread,” the Coast Guard commandant said.

Balilo said that based on their investigation, there was no public storm warning signal raised over Bataan when the MT Terra Nova departed Limay. As such, the vessel did not violate any rules and regulations pertinent to the movement of vessels during heavy weather.

“The vessel sunk 34 meters deep which is considerably shallow. Siphoning [the oil off] will not be very technical and can be done quickly to protect the vicinity waters of Bataan and Manila Bay against environmental, social, economic, financial and political impacts,” Balilo said.

At press time, the PCG was working with several oil spill response organizations from oil companies like Petron, as well as local government units.

For its part, Portavaga Ship Management Co., the ship manager of the tanker, said efforts were underway to locate the one unaccounted for crew member.

“Originally scheduled to depart from Limay at 10 a.m. on Monday, 22 July, the tanker was initially held back by the PCG. Clearance to sail was subsequently granted by Coast Guard Sub Station Limay around 11 p.m. on 23 July, prompting the vessel’s departure,” the company said in a statement sent to DAILY TRIBUNE.

“However, encountering severe weather conditions, including four to five-meter high waves and strong currents near Limbones Island, Nasugbu, Batangas, the captain initially sought shelter before ultimately deciding to return to Limay,” it added.

Navy comes on board

The Philippine Navy on Thursday said it has sent one of its frigates and two newly activated tugboats to assist in the search and rescue operations.

Navy spokesperson John Pierce Alcos said dispatched was the BRP Jose Rizal, which is capable of surface, sub-surface, air, and electronic warfare, and has electronic sensors, long-range missiles, acoustic guided torpedoes, and a helicopter.

The PCG deployed the BRP Melchora Aquino to locate the missing crew man.

An oil slick stretching about 3.7 kilometers was sighted being carried by a “strong current” in an easterly, northeasterly direction.

Marine environmental protection personnel have been mobilized to help contain it.

In February 2023, a fuel tanker carrying 800,000 liters of industrial fuel oil sank in the waters off the central island of Mindoro.

Diesel fuel and thick oil from that vessel contaminated the waters and beaches along the coast of Oriental Mindoro province, devastating the fishing and tourism industries.

The oil dispersed over hundreds of kilometers of waters famed for having some of the most diverse marine life in the world.

Thousands of fishermen were ordered to stay on shore until they could fish safely, and swimming was also banned.