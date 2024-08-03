7 volcanic tremors logged in Bulusan

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) logged seven volcanic tremors at Mount Bulusan in Sorsogon within 24 hours.

The volcano’s plume remains obscured, and its edifice shows signs of inflation.

Mount Bulusan remains under Alert Level 1, meaning it is now at a low level of unrest.

However, state volcanologists advised the public to remain vigilant.

Entry into the four-kilometer radius of the Permanent Danger Zone is strictly prohibited.

Additionally, flying any aircraft close to the volcano is not recommended as sudden steam-driven or phreatic eruptions may occur.