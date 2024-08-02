U.S., Russia swap prisoners

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, United States (AFP) — President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris hugged journalist Evan Gershkovich on Thursday as he and two other Americans arrived back on US soil after being freed by Russia in a huge prisoner swap.

Wall Street Journal reporter Gershkovich, former US marine Paul Whelan, and journalist Alsu Kurmasheva were met by cheers from family and friends as they disembarked a plane, before each embracing Biden and Harris.

“It feels wonderful, it was a long time coming,” Biden told reporters at Joint Base Andrews near Washington, where he and Harris welcomed the freed prisoners at around 11:40 p.m.

They were among two dozen detainees released earlier Thursday in the biggest East-West prisoner swap since the Cold War.

A fourth freed prisoner, Vladimir Kara-Murza, a Russian Kremlin critic with US residency, was also among those freed but was returning separately to the US.

In total, 10 Russians, including two minors, were traded for 16 Westerners and Russians imprisoned in Russia in a dramatic exchange on the airport tarmac in Turkey’s capital Ankara.

Germany, Poland, Slovenia, Norway and Belarus were also involved in the negotiations.

Historic swap

The most high profile prisoner was Gershkovich, 32, who was detained in Russia in March 2023 on a reporting trip and sentenced in July to 16 years in prison on spying charges that were denounced by the US.

Gershkovich smiled with his hands on his hips as he stepped onto the runway, before hugging Biden and Harris and speaking with them for around a minute.

“Not bad,” he replied as he greeted fellow journalists who asked how it felt to finally be home.

Gershkovich’s family said in a statement before his arrival that they had “waited 491 days for Evan’s release.”

“We can’t wait to give him the biggest hug and see his sweet and brave smile up close,” they said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had earlier given his own hero’s welcome to the freed prisoners from his country, in a mirror image of the ceremony that would unfold in the US.

They included Vadim Krasikov, a Russian intelligence agent imprisoned in Germany for assassinating a former Chechen rebel.

“I want to congratulate you on your return to the motherland,” Putin said.

Berlin agreed to take a total of 12 detainees, including five with German nationality. Among them is Rico Krieger, a German who was sentenced to death in Belarus on espionage charges before a reprieve this week.

Speculation about a deal had swirled for days after several detainees had disappeared from the prison system, but there was no confirmation until they finally switched planes in Ankara.