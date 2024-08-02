Redeeming a place in history (3)

In the last articles we discussed historical facts that leave no room for doubt about the validity of the campaign for the recognition of Muslim guerrillas who gave their life for the Philippine “merdeka” or independence so that Filipinos would be saved from foreign dominion.

We mentioned the initiative of the local government of the Islamic City of Marawi with Sultan Majul Gandamra at the helm in tandem with Commissioner Bobby Alonto of the Bangsamoro Commission for the Preservation of Cultural Heritage towards making this long-held dream of the Moros a reality.

Another monumental act of the Sangguniang Panlungsod of Marawi City pushed this goal up a notch. City Ordinance No. 24-04, series of 2024, declares “Amai Pakpak as Hero from the Islamic City of Marawi, Lanao del Sur.” Readers naturally are curious about who Amai Pakpak was and what he did to earn the distinct honor of being called a hero.

Throwback. During the Spanish military campaign, a grand plan was hatched by the Conquistadores to subjugate the Maranaws of “Marahuit” (Marawi), as it was referred to in history books. This was so because of the importance of the area in the overall Spanish military campaign “to establish complete control” over Mindanao.

Resolution No. 56-03 of the Sangguninang Panlungsod of Marawi City, earlier adverted to, explained thus: “Military Governor Ramon Blanco’s obsession with Marahuit (Marawi) is anchored on the idea that if Spain could capture Marahuit, this would mean control of the interior of Mindanao. Marahuit according to Blanco was the “powerful and robust” seat of the Moro “Malanao” (Maranaw) race who were considered the lords of all the regions south of the archipelago.”

In fact, during the Spanish campaign, the original force of 3,000 Spanish militia dispatched to quell the resistance movement in “Marahuit” was augmented to 6,000. Marawi therefore was a prized target for subjugation by the Spanish authorities.

Several strategies were drawn up to capture the territory which had a formidable fortification situated strategically on a hill overlooking the town, defended and manned by ferocious Maranaw jihadists who “see paradise at the tip of their homemade bolos” because they were not only fighting to defend their homeland and race but also Islam.

The period circa 1890s can only be described as “annus horribilis” for the Moro fighters. It was the period when so much blood of both the martyred Moros and the conquistadores was shed.

The Maranaws adopted the battle strategy of “offense as defense.” Instead of waiting for the enemy who were more in number and armaments to attack, they resorted to the guerrilla tactic of “hit and run” or ambush and raiding the camps of the enemy.

History records that the first Battle of Marawi in 1891 was triggered by the raid by the Maranaws on 21 September 1890 when “300 Meranaw fighters led by Rayamuda (Radiamoda) Forna of Marawi, Amai Pakpak, Amai Paramato, and Amay Delabayan raided Manticao, Misamis Oriental.”

The Maranaw fighters won the day. In retaliation, “the Spanish forces attacked Kota Marawi where Amai Pakpak, known locally as Datu Akadir, successfully repelled them, forcing them to retreat to Fort Weyler in Momungan (presently located in the municipality of Baloi, Lanao del Norte).” Another skirmish was recorded by a historian, thus: “On 20 August 1891, the Disciplinarios, while conducting a clearing operation were targeted by a lantaca shot, coming from the kuta of Amai Pakpak. Lt. Ruano, the commander of that section, mobilized his troops and led the assault.”

These military reverses suffered by the Spanish forces got the goat of Governor General Ramon Blanco who “launched another military campaign in 1894 to make the Maranaw datus of Lake Lanao submit to Spanish rule.” Thus, on “10 March 1895, Spanish troops marched towards the Kuta of Amai Pakpak in Marahuit. A heavy firefight ensued as the Spanish forces gradually assaulted the Kuta. . . “after a long siege, the Spanish troops were able to penetrate and assault the kuta of Amai Pakpak. As a result of the battle, Amai Pakpak, his son and 23 datus lost their lives inside the kuta. . . 150 Maranao fighters perished and many were wounded. The Spaniards recovered four cannons, 17 lantacas, 60 guns and 80 bladed weapons.”

More in the concluding article.

