Nike opening $3.2-M Clark store

CLARK FREEPORT — A $3.2-million Nike Factory Store is set to open in this freeport, Clark Development Corp. said Wednesday.

The 2,500-square-meter store will be developed along M.A. Roxas Highway by Prodigy Maguire Concepts Inc., Nike’s exclusive partner in the Philippines for the factory store format.

“We believe that when you raise the bar of standards, you will find your niche in the market,” Clark Development Corp. president and CEO Agnes Devanadera said. “You don’t need to be very rich to enjoy quality products.”

Construction is set to begin in October, with the store opening in April. PMCI Business Unit Head Rochelle Teresa Dizon said the project aligns with Clark’s goal of becoming a major shopping and tourism destination.

The company currently operates six Nike Factory Stores in Luzon and the Visayas.