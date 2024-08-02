Markets plunge as recession fears grip global economy

In a dramatic turn of events, global stock markets have plunged, driven by mounting fears of a potential US recession. Following a disappointing July jobs report that revealed a sharp slowdown in job creation and a rise in the unemployment rate to 4.3%, investors are increasingly concerned about the health of the American economy. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2.3%, the S&P 500 dropped 2.2%, and the Nasdaq Composite slid 2.4% as fears of a weakening labor market took hold.

The impact was felt worldwide, with Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 suffering its largest one-day loss since March 2020, plummeting 5.8%. This decline was exacerbated by a stronger yen and the Bank of Japan's recent rate hike, which further dampened market sentiment. European indices also faced significant losses, with London's FTSE 100 down 1.3%, Paris’s CAC 40 dropping 1.6%, and Frankfurt’s DAX shedding 2.3%. The broader Euro STOXX 50 index fell 2.7%, reflecting widespread concern across the continent.

The volatility has been further compounded by disappointing earnings reports from major US tech companies and uncertainties surrounding the Federal Reserve's upcoming decisions. Despite a robust second-quarter GDP report and improving housing data, the market’s reaction to the weak jobs report highlights growing anxieties about the potential for a recession. As investors grapple with these developments, market analysts anticipate continued turbulence in the coming months.

(Analysis by David Goldman, CNN and additional reporting by Agence France-Presse)