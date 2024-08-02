Man confesses to Ilocos coffee shop robbery

DINGRAS, Ilocos Norte — A man has confessed to robbing a coffee shop in this northern Philippine town, police said Wednesday.

Joel Agcambot, 29, admitted to stealing P3,500 from FJ Cafe in Barangay Bungcag last 28 July, according to Dingras police. Security camera footage showed a lone suspect entering the shop through a window and taking money from a cash register and a pouch.

Agcambot, a farmer from nearby Pasuquin town, surrendered to police on Wednesday with his mother. Police said his facial features and tattoo matched those of the suspect in the video.

He faces charges of robbery and robbery in an inhabited house, crimes punishable by up to 12 years in prison.