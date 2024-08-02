Holcim Phl names new president

One of the country’s leading building solutions providers, Holcim Philippines, has appointed Nicolas George as its new president and CEO effective 1 August, replacing Horia Adrian.

George previously served as CEO of the Holcim Group’s Algeria operations, which he successfully grew with a focus on expanding the mortar and aggregates businesses, significantly improving industrial performance, and initiating the decarbonization roadmap.

George joined Holcim in 2007 as Strategy Manager in China and has also been the CEO of Myanmar and Uganda. He holds a degree in Industry Management, Innovation, and Performance from the Institut National Agronomique Paris-Grignon.

On the other hand, Adrian, will assume the role of Head of Decarbonization for the Holcim Group in the Asia, Middle East, and Africa region after over three years at the helm of Holcim Philippines.

During his time as CEO, the company reached significant decarbonization and circularity milestones driven by increased usage of alternative fuels and raw materials, improved operational efficiency, and expanded portfolio of low-carbon cement.

The company also ramped up engagements with key government and building industry stakeholders to support the transition of the Philippines to sustainable construction.

Since joining Holcim in 2000, Horia has held management roles including CEO of Romania, Azerbaijan, and Russia, and Area Manager of Eastern Europe & CIS, and the Middle East. He holds a master's degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Universitatea Dunãrea de Jos of Galati, Romania, and an MBA from Ajou University, South Korea.

“I’m excited to lead the Philippine business and further raise its business performance and positive impact. The Philippines is an important market for Holcim and I am thrilled to work with our people, customers, and other partners to further raise results and deliver great value to all stakeholders,” George said.

For his part, Adrian said, “I will remember with fondness my time leading Holcim Philippines, and am grateful to have worked with our people to drive business performance and positive impact by strengthening our focus on sustainability and operational excellence. I wish Nicolas and the team all the best in reaching greater heights.”