Globe offers patrons Samsung Flip6, Fold6

Globe Telecom has announced a partnership with Samsung to offer the latest foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Flip6 and Fold6, on its mobile postpaid plans.

“We are thrilled to partner with Samsung in bringing the Galaxy Z Flip6 and Fold6 to our subscribers,” said Darius Delgado, Globe vice president and head of Consumer Mobile Business.

“These devices serve as gateways to a more intelligent and efficient lifestyle, driving productivity,” he added.

The Galaxy Z Flip6 and Fold6 boast advanced AI capabilities designed to enhance daily life.

Features include effortlessly find information about anything on screen by circling it and initiating a Google search, automatically format, summarize, translate, and generate covers for notes, along with transcription capabilities; and capture portraits in five unique styles, namely studio photo, cartoon, vintage, watercolor and animation.