DOLE inspects over 100K establishments to monitor labor standards

In a bid to ensure just and humane work conditions through the promotion of general labor standards and occupational safety and health standards in workplaces, the Labor department has inspected over 100,000 establishments nationwide from July 2022 to May 2024.

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) said it has inspected a total of 103,669 establishment, covering 9.019 million workers.

For the same period, DOLE reported that 237,914 micro establishments were subjected to technical advisory visits to capacitate them with labor inspection processes and identify workplace hazards and appropriate control measures.

Additionally, a total of 2,385 training sessions on Basic Occupational Safety and Health (OSH), Construction Safety and Health, and other OSH-related activities covering 84,505 workers were also conducted by the Occupational Safety and Health Center, an attached agency of DOLE.

More than 88,000 workers also benefited from the 1,442 requests for technical services.

Further, to help workers keep up with accelerating inflation, 32 wage orders (16 for private establishments and 16 for domestic workers) were issued by Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Boards from June 2023 to April 2024, raising minimum wages nationwide by P30 to P89 per day for private sector workers by P400 to P1,500 monthly for domestic workers.

From July 2022 to April 2024, 220 learning sessions benefitting 8,593 micro, small, and medium enterprises were conducted to provide updated information on wage rates and guidance on managing wage distortion.

Over 900 enterprises were guided through one-on-one consultative services to review their application of formulas to address wage distortion within their establishments.

Moreover, in June, the Philippines marked another milestone in its effort to protect workers with its election as a Deputy Member to the Governing Body of the International Labour Organization (ILO) in Geneva, Switzerland.

The Philippines was also elected for the first time to serve a three-year term as a member of ILO’s Committee on Freedom of Association and the Board of the ILO International Training Center in Turin, Italy.