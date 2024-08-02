Diversity, inclusion workplace musts

Diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) have become not only the byword but also integral pillars of modern business models.

As the business and workforce landscapes evolve, embracing DEI is no longer an option but a necessity for gaining a strategic advantage, be it improving brand health, attracting new talents, or retaining good employees, Melville Brooks, director of Talent Management, Omega Healthcare Philippines, said.

In an email interview, Brooks stressed that in the Philippines, the demand for DEI commitment is solid, stating that according to the Talent Trends 2022 report by Michael Page Philippines, a prominent recruitment services organization, the DEI approach of companies is significant to 74 percent of Filipino professionals, who stated they have inquired or intend to ask about it during interviews.

Additionally, he said 32 percent of professionals expressed they would avoid pursuing a job offer from a company with an unclear DEI commitment.

“While DEI is a crucial strategy for attracting and retaining talent, it also provides undeniable benefits to organizations. A diverse and inclusive workforce can foster greater business success while contributing to a more equitable and thriving community,” Brooks said.

The firm’s executive has laid down the advantages of promoting DEI in the workplace, including improving employee engagement and retention.

Brooks said embracing DEI in the workplace fosters an environment where employees feel valued and supported, creating a sense of belonging, which leads to increased engagement and motivation in their work.

“This enhances overall job satisfaction and reduces employee turnover, allowing the company to retain top talent. Having a team of diverse individuals enables a company to bring together a wide range of perspectives and ideas. With different backgrounds, experiences, and knowledge, team members can exchange creative and innovative ideas or solutions for the task. This diversity allows employees to share unique insights effectively,” Brooks indicated.

On the other hand, he said a positive and inclusive work environment encourages employees to voice their opinions, enabling the company to leverage the full potential of its workforce and achieve remarkable outcomes.

Company’s reputation enhanced

The modern workforce often seeks companies that align with their values.

Brooks said an organization with a strong commitment to DEI becomes more appealing to prospective employees, attracting diverse, skilled candidates who seek inclusive workplaces where they can thrive.

“Similarly, customers support businesses that embody their values. Being socially responsible and inclusive can improve customer engagement, garner positive feedback, and foster brand loyalty, enhancing the company’s overall reputation,” he said.

“Customers today are more diverse than ever, with varied backgrounds, cultures and perspectives. To serve these customers effectively, a company needs a diverse workforce that can understand their preferences and needs,” he said.

This enables an organization to produce tailored services and offers that address the unique requirements of its diverse customer base.

Championing DEI

Brooks said Omega Healthcare has consistently been at the forefront of promoting DEI in the workplace.

He said their firm takes pride in being an equal opportunity employer that cultivates an inclusive, respectful environment and empowering culture.

“This environment is driven by a diverse workforce, ensuring excellent customer service.

By believing in the potential of every individual, Omega Healthcare embraces, accepts, and celebrates diversity — be it men, women, individuals with physical challenges, and members of the LGBTQIA+ community,” he underlined.

Through its DEI efforts and initiatives, Brooks said Omega Healthcare’s operations in the Philippines now employ over 2,400 people, 60 percent of whom are women.

Additionally, employees enjoy various benefits, including financial assistance, health and wellness programs, time-off perks, and talent development opportunities to support career growth.

Founded in 2003, Omega Healthcare empowers healthcare organizations to deliver exceptional care while enhancing financial performance.