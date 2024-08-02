Book donation transforms Mandaluyong students' learning journey

A collaborative effort between SM Foundation, Phoenix Publishing House, and the Philippine Institute of Certified Public Accountants (PICPA) is rewriting the narrative for Senate President Neptali A. Gonzales Integrated School (SPNAGIS), Mandaluyong's youngest public school.

The collaboration for social good helps address the book shortages that have long hampered both students and teachers, promising to enhance the quality of education in this rapidly growing school.

Growing pains of a new school

As one of the newest schools in Mandaluyong, the school has faced an uphill battle to keep pace with its increasing student population.

From just over 300 students in its first year in 2021-2022, enrollments jumped to 800 in 2022-2023, then to 1,400 in 2023-2024. With projections estimating roughly 2,000 students for the 2024-2025 school year, the strain on resources has become increasingly apparent.

SPNAGIS Principal Remilio Pascual said the shortage of books not only impacts classroom learning but also hinders students' ability to continue their studies at home.

In an age where gadgets often replace traditional learning materials, many students have grown accustomed to simply swiping and scrolling, potentially compromising their patience, focus, and ability to thoroughly digest information.

The contribution of books, meanwhile, is crucial in improving reading and comprehension in public schools across the Philippines. Physical books offer a tactile experience that digital screens cannot replicate, encouraging students to immerse themselves more deeply in their reading. It has been reported that reading printed materials can enhance memory retention and comprehension compared to digital formats. By turning pages, students develop better focus and patience, fostering a love for reading that can last a lifetime.

"Ngayon, meron na po tayong mga resources online. Bagamat malaking tulong po ito, iba pa rin po kapag mayroon pisikal na mga libro dahil malaki po ang epekto kapag hindi na po nagbabasa ang mga mag aaral," Pascual said.

The impact of the book shortage extends beyond students, according to Pascual.

"Malaking pagsubok rin po kapag hindi one-is-to-one ang libro, lalo na po kung wala talagang libro. Dahil po dito, kailangan pa pong gumawa ng mga guro ng mga kaparaanan para mapunan ang kakulangan," he said, explaining teachers' challenge in providing quality education.

He explained that educators struggle with tailoring their instruction to individual student needs, managing classroom time effectively, and ensuring consistent curriculum coverage. It has other far-reaching consequences as there is no follow-through learning at home. It also hinders interactive teaching methods and increases preparation time as teachers must create supplementary materials.

The cumulative impact of SPNAGIS challenges was magnified by the school's performance in a recent National Achievement Test, with students' test scores coming in below average.

With books donated, a new chapter begins

Principal Pascual expressed optimism about the potential impact of the book donation on the school's educational results. With more than 100 new books added to the school's resources, he anticipates that these materials will contribute to improved learning outcomes for students and will help ease the load of his fellow educators.

"Dahil po sa book donation ng SM Foundation, Phoenix, sa tulong ng PICPA, we will be able to augment whatever's lacking as of the moment. Ang mga bata po, kapag nabigyan ng libro, readily po meron na po silang reference sa loob ng classroom. Lalong lalo na po pag uwi ng bahay, patuloy silang matututo at magiging mas mabisa ang kanilang pag aaral."

Through the collaborative project Pages for Progress, SM Foundation, Phoenix House, and PICPA are playing a key role in supporting students throughout the country, including Mandaluyong.

Targeting to distribute over 270,000 volumes to public schools nationwide, the project aims to make books readily available to young students and reignite a passion for reading among the youth. Beyond promoting literacy, the collaboration hopes to reinforce the numerous advantages associated with regular reading habits.